News Local Cyprus tourism hit worse from coronavirus than initially estimated (correction)

Cyprus tourism hit worse from coronavirus than initially estimated (correction)

Correction of the news item with the addition in the sixth (6) paragraph of the word “less”. The corrected news item follows:

Cyprus tourism has been hit worse from the coronavirus pandemic than initially estimated, according to Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios who briefed the relevant parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

Specifically, tourist arrivals and income fell by 84% compared to the previous year instead of 80% as initially estimated, he said.

He also said the pandemic has led the tourist industry to rapid changes, adding that plans set out for the next two to three years are now fast tracked.

Among other things, the Deputy Ministry plans to promote thematic beaches, explaining that the aim is to also have quiet beaches without music or water sports.

He added that agro-tourism and other forms of tourism such as sports tourism, religious tourism etc will be promoted.

Perdios also said that about €7 million less will be used in order to go ahead with tourism-related infrastructure projects.

Referring to the prospects ahead, the Deputy Minister said that tourism fares in 2021 will depend on epidemiologists’ recommendations and the classification of countries. And that if there is no stability, then it will be impossible to attract tourists.

Cyprus has classified countries into three categories depending on epidemiological risk. Passengers from Category A countries are allowed to travel to Cyprus without the imposition of any conditions.

Passengers from Category B are requested to provide a COVID-19 free test within 72 hours prior to their departure. Only specific groups of people are allowed to enter Cyprus from Category C countries while they are also requested to be quarantined for 14 days.

The list of countries is reviewed regularly and countries are upgraded or downgraded accordingly.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleElias Neocleous & Co LLC
Next articleCyprus wants Turkey’s ‘Barbaros’ to immediately cease illegal actions within its EEZ

Top Stories

Whats On

Zara’s online store in Cyprus goes live today

gavriella -
Zara launches online sales in Cyprus today. With this launch, Zara is marking a new milestone in the steady expansion of its fully integrated...
Read more
Local

Dr. Tsioutis: Cypriots will have to learn to live with anti-coronavirus measures

gavriella -
The Cypriots will have to learn to live with restrictive measures for a long time, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and Infection Prevention and...
Read more
Local

FM expresses grave concern over Turkey’s escalating provocations

gavriella -
Cyprus Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, underlined on Wednesday the need for the full implementation of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) judgments, including...
Read more
Local

Efforts to cancel students’ excursions in Kakopetria due to COVID

gavriella -
The Kakopetria Community Council is requesting the cancellation of students’ excursions to the village amid the COVID-10 pandemic to avoid further spreading of the...
Read more
Local

Restaurants, trade worst affected by unemployment in October

gavriella -
According to data from the Statistical Service, unemployment during October increased due to the pandemic, mainly affecting the sectors of restaurants, trade, and transportation. On...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Dr. Tsioutis: Cypriots will have to learn to live with anti-coronavirus measures

gavriella -
The Cypriots will have to learn to live with restrictive measures for a long time, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine and Infection Prevention and...
Read more
Local

FM expresses grave concern over Turkey’s escalating provocations

gavriella -
Cyprus Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, underlined on Wednesday the need for the full implementation of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) judgments, including...
Read more
Local

Efforts to cancel students’ excursions in Kakopetria due to COVID

gavriella -
The Kakopetria Community Council is requesting the cancellation of students’ excursions to the village amid the COVID-10 pandemic to avoid further spreading of the...
Read more
Local

Restaurants, trade worst affected by unemployment in October

gavriella -
According to data from the Statistical Service, unemployment during October increased due to the pandemic, mainly affecting the sectors of restaurants, trade, and transportation. On...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros