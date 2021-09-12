NewsLocalCyprus to tighten law so as clean up its human trafficking reputation

Cyprus to tighten law so as clean up its human trafficking reputation

Cyprus will clean up its reputation when it comes to human trafficking crimes, members of the House Human Rights Committee have pledged as they are discussing ways to tighten the law.

Cyprus was downgraded in the 2021 US State Department’s report following three years in the top tier mainly because there had not been any trafficking convictions.

And this despite the fact that a number of prosecutions were recorded in the past four years.

The State Department’s 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report downgraded Cyprus from Tier 1 to Tier 2.

A recent Committee meeting with the participation of the island’s Ombudsman and other representatives of relevant bodies also revealed the lack of coordination between state fora and non-governmental organizations.

And the conclusion was that this leads to worsening conditions of the already difficult lives of victims.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleSome 50,000 primary school pupils go back to class on Monday
Next articleMan found in abandoned warehouse in Limassol is a homeless Bulgarian

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros