Cyprus to support Ukrainians who will continue their studies in the country

Cyprus Education, Culture, Sport and Youth Minister, Prodromos Prodromou, will put forward to the Council for Ministers a proposal to support Ukrainians who will come to Cyprus to continue their studies at universities or schools, both public and private.

Prodromou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the Cabinet will authorize him to look, in coordination with the Foreign Minister, into ways “with a view to support pupils and students from Ukraine, and use European funds to this end as well.”

Prodromou added that the proposal will concern both public and private schools and educational institutions.

He noted that Cyprus has already received and will continue to receive refugees from Ukraine, and that there is an interest in plenty of cases to host to Ukrainians whose relatives already live in Cyprus.