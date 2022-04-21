Cyprus to strip citizenship from another four sanctioned Russians

Cyprus is revoking citizenship from four sanctioned Russians bringing the number of passports pulled from people for links to the Kremlin to eight this month.

Passports would also be revoked from their families, deputy government spokeswoman Niovi Parisinou said in a written statement on Wednesday.

Grigory Berezkin, Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska, Igor Kesaev and Gulbakhor Ismailova are the four sanctioned oligarchs, according to Philenews.

Cyprus‘s cabinet on April 7 decided to revoke citizenship from four Russians for being on a list of individuals sanctioned by the European Union over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and considered close to Vladimir Putin.

More than 1,000 Russians have been sanctioned by the bloc.

European Union-member Cyprus gave citizenship to 2,886 Russian nationals, among them investors and their families, from 2007 to August 2020 in a now discredited cash-for-passports scheme.

They were among 6,779 people who received citizenship from the east Mediterranean island for a minimum 2 million euro investment.

A later commission of inquiry found the scheme had run in a legal vacuum for more than a decade without adequate oversight. It was discontinued in Nov. 2020.