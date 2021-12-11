NewsLocalCyprus to recommend booster Covid shot after 5.5 rather than 6 months

Cyprus to recommend booster Covid shot after 5.5 rather than 6 months

Health authorities in Cyprus are to officially announce soon that people could get a Covid-19 booster shot after five and a half months from when they had their second vaccine.

The recommendation up to now was to get it after six months but the detection of Omikron variant cases over the past 24 hours seems to have prompted the imminent change.

A spokesman for the Health Ministry on Saturday also said that – unofficially – people can actually get the booster shot after five months and two weeks at walk-in centres even now.

The Ministry urges people to get the third dose since “it seems that the third dose can handle the virus a lot better”.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleResidents near Pournara irregular migrants’ reception centre protest
Next articleShell shareholders back plan to move from The Hague to London

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros