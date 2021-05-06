Cyprus to receive Pfizer vaccines for ages 12-15 when EMA approves them

The Pfizer/BionTech vaccine for ages 12-15 is expected to be used in Cyprus as well when and if approved by the European Medicines Agency, Elena Panagiotopoulou, deputy head of the Pharmaceutical Services said.

As she said EMA has started evaluating a request to expand the use of the specific vaccine to include people aged 12-15.

She noted that EMA will evaluate the facts including a clinical study in which 2,500 young people aged 12-15 participated.

As soon as this vaccine is approved, Cyprus will receive it