Cyprus to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, first inoculations on Sunday

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to reach Cyprus on Saturday and the inoculations are set to begin on Sunday.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou and EU Commissioner Stella Kyriakides will be present at the arrival of the shots and are expected to make brief statements to the press.

The first vaccinations on Sunday will take place at a care home and at the Referral Hospital in Famagusta.

President Anastasiades wrote yesterday on his twitter account that as we are getting ready to receive the first vaccines, hope is on the horizon and we are slowly building a wall against the pandemic.

The Health Minister said that this is the beginning of the end of a very long course while Commissioner Kyriakides said that vaccines will not save us but vaccinations are, reassuring that safety and efficacy of the shots are the utmost priority for the EU.

Head of the Epidemiological Unit Constantinos Tsioutis said that in order to be able to say that we are safe, we need to inoculate a large percentage of the population and this will happen by summer, according to the vaccination program. He also underlined that until then, all measures need to be in place and followed by the public, but they are not expected to be as strict.

(CNA)

By Josephine Koumettou
