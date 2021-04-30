Cyprus to participate in tests for COVID-19 digital certificate

The European Commission and 16 member-states will begin technical tests of the forthcoming system for the digital green certificate before this is adopted at a European level.

An EU official briefed the Press in Brussels today.

Cyprus is among the first “wave” of countries that will begin virtual technical tests in cooperation with EU services.

According to the official, the European digital portal that will connect the national systems certifying vaccinations in member-states must be ready as of 1 June.

The second wave of tests is expected to be completed by 15 June.

The official said the system will be safe and will respect the privacy of European citizens.