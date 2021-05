The Semi-Finals of this years Eurovision Song Contest will take place tonight and Cyprus will be one of the 10 countries that will compete for a spot in Saturday’s Grand Final in Rotterdam.

Cyprus will compete with singer Elena Tsagkrinou, who according to foreign betting companies is among the favorites.

Austrian Marvin Diettman has undertaken the direction of the song and Chali Jennings the choreography. Elian will wear a sexy dress by Silia Kritharioti.