News Local Cyprus to open airports in two phases, starting June 9

Cyprus to open airports in two phases, starting June 9

Cyprus will re-open its airports in two stages, starting on June 9, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos announced on Friday after a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Stage one will be from June 9 to 19. The second stage will start on June 20, he said.  There are two groups of countries with different rules regarding arrivals.

In the first phase, all arrivals will need to have tested negative for coronavirus within 72 hours before departure.

Cypriots and permanent residents will be able to carry out the test in Cyprus and then self-isolate until the result is out.

For phase two, no test will be required for group one of the countries. Group two will need to test 72 hours before.

He also announced that hotels will reopen on June 1.

Moreover, quarantine for all arrivals will be abolished on May 25. All those currently in quarantine will be asked to self-isolate for a period that will depend on the country from which they came. Those repatriating between May 25 and June 8 will carry out a test on arrival and will remain in quarantine for a day or until the result is out. They will then go to their homes to self isolate for seven days for those from countries in group A and B and 14 for those from other countries.

Karousos said, based on the advice of epidemiologists, that there are two groups of countries. Group one is made up of Greece, Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Hungary, Israel, Denmark, Germany, Slovakia and Lithuania.

Group two is made up of  Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Estonia and Czechia.

The two lists will be updated and additional countries will be announced in the next few days, the minister said.

For countries not included on the above lists, flights will be permitted only for Cypriots, legal residents and those with a special permit who will be allowed to enter but must have  tested negative within 72 hours of departure. If not, they must do the test here, but must then quarantine for one day or until the result is out.

All passengers from countries not included in the two categories will need to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

The cost of the test and of the quarantine and self isolation and transport where applicable will be covered by the passenger.

In cases of countries which do not provide such tests for those wishing to travel to Cyprus, tests can be carried out here on arrival.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleBritish universities mull remote education
Next articleHealth Ministry issues revised rules for hair salons, barbershops allowing use of a/c

Top Stories

Local

Flights to more countries soon, deputy minister says

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios said on Friday that Cyprus will add more countries to the preliminary list of 19  with which air...
Read more
World

UK to introduce quarantine for international arrivals on June 8

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Britain will introduce a COVID-19 quarantine for travellers arriving from overseas from June 8, interior minister Priti Patel said on Friday, a measure that...
Read more
Local

Special allowance paid to 131,000 beneficiaries

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Special unemployment allowance was paid today to 131,000 beneficiaries of the Labour Ministry's scheme for employees of companies which had completely or partially suspended...
Read more
Local

Four test positive, total now 927

Josephine Koumettou -
Four people tested positive to Covid-19 after 1970 diagnostic tests on Friday, the second day into phase two of the easing of the lockdown. This...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry issues revised rules for hair salons, barbershops allowing use of a/c

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry issued on Friday revised guidelines for the operation of hair salons and barbershops during Phase Two of the easing of shutdown...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

“Frappe” Greek iced coffee

Andreas Nicolaides -
Frappé coffee (also Greek frappé or café frappé Greek: φραπές, frapés) is a Greek foam-covered iced coffee drink made from instant coffee (generally, spray-dried...
Read more
Local Food

A guide of Summer fruits from Cyprus

Andreas Nicolaides -
Cyprus summer love! Cyprus summer fruits! So, what are the summer fruits which can be bought in Cyprus? Watermelon A Cypriot summer is not complete without...
Read more
Local Food

Stuffed vine leaves with artichokes (Lenten)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Blanch the vine leaves in hot water. For the stuffing, finely chop the artichokes and the onions and sauté in olive oil until translucent....
Read more
Local Food

Marinated veal liver

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the liver in a non-metallic bowl and add the oregano, olive oil, beer and salt, making sure it’s covered. Cover the bowl and...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Flights to more countries soon, deputy minister says

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios said on Friday that Cyprus will add more countries to the preliminary list of 19  with which air...
Read more
Local

Special allowance paid to 131,000 beneficiaries

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Special unemployment allowance was paid today to 131,000 beneficiaries of the Labour Ministry's scheme for employees of companies which had completely or partially suspended...
Read more
Local

Four test positive, total now 927

Josephine Koumettou -
Four people tested positive to Covid-19 after 1970 diagnostic tests on Friday, the second day into phase two of the easing of the lockdown. This...
Read more
Local

Health Ministry issues revised rules for hair salons, barbershops allowing use of a/c

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry issued on Friday revised guidelines for the operation of hair salons and barbershops during Phase Two of the easing of shutdown...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros