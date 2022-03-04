Cyprus to offer treatment to children from Ukraine suffering from cancer

NewsLocalCyprus to offer treatment to children from Ukraine suffering from cancer

Cyprus will host three children from Ukraine suffering from cancer together with their parents and will offer them the treatment they need and will accomodate them for as long as needed so that they will complete their treatment, the Elpida (Hope) Foundation said in an announcement.

It is noted that among the problems emerging due to the war in Ukraine is the fact that most children suffering from cancer remain without treatment and as a result their lives are in danger.

The European Society for Child Oncology contacted Cyprus and requested assistance so that these children would be able to continue their treatment.

The Elpida Foundation will undertake all expenses for the trip of three children and their parents and their accommodation for as long as needed in Cyprus.

