Cyprus to implement Green Pass, Safe Pass will not be digitalised

The Deputy Ministry of Research and Innovation has decided not to proceed with the digitalisation of the Safe Pass (Cyprus immunity certificate), but to directly implement the Green Pass (European digital immunity certificate), which is being prepared by the European Union and is expected to be implemented in June.

In statements to CNA Deputy Minister for Research and Innovation Kyriakos Kokkinos said that based on the data we have before us, the Green Pass will be ready for implementation the second half of June. He added that until then, Cyprus will be using the Safe Pass which will continue to be in a printed form.

It is recalled that Cyprus uses the Safe Pass until the implementation of the Green Pass. The Safe Pass is needed to enter areas like shopping malls, restaurants, coffee shops, churches, social events, hotels, gyms etc. Citizens who enter must show evidence that they have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 3 weeks have passed, or have been ill with COVID-19 for the last 6 months or, show a negative test certificate, PCR or rapid test, valid for 72 hours.

Invited to give more details about the Green Pass, Kokkinos said that it will be digital, in the form of an application, but noted that citizens who are not technologically up to date will be able to print it. It is noted that the Green Pass will be a cross-border application, aiming to facilitate safe and free movement in all European countries.