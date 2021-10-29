Cyprus to implement ”farm to fork” strategy, Agriculture Minister says

Cyprus will make every effort to implement EC’s strategy “from farm to fork”, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis told Commissioner Stella Kyriakides with whom he met Friday in Nicosia. The Commissioner noted how important the new strategy is, pointing out at the same time that Cyprus ranks high in the use of antibiotics. She said that ECDC stands ready to assist all member states to have a national strategy.

Kadis in his statements noted the fact that the architect of the new strategy which aims in bringing to all consumers safe products, is a Cypriot, adding that Cyprus needs to introduce the principles of this new strategy. The Minister also said that the Cyprus authorities will cooperate with the Commission in solving some particular issues the country faces.

These issues include the high use of antibiotics, the need for right use of pesticides and the welfare and protection of the animals.

Kyriakides said that “farm to fork” strategy is part of the EU`s Green Deal and includes 27 actions. She said that the new strategy underlines the need for all products to have the right labelling so that consumers are well informed on what they consume, the reduction of food waste by 2023, the reduction by 50% of pesticides and other harmful products as well as antibiotics in farms and fisheries` sector by 2030 and the revision of the laws on animal welfare.

The Commissioner noted that our health is not only related to viruses but to the air we inhale, the environment we live in and the food we consume.