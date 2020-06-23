Cyprus to host next trilateral meeting of Cyprus, Israel, Greece

Cyprus will host the next trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Israel and Greece the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus and Israel, Nicos Christodoulides and Gabi Ashkenazi agreed on Tuesday.

They also reiterated their common commitment of the two countries and their governments to continue and intensify their efforts to further extend and enhance their bilateral cooperation and ties, focusing among others, on the fields of political dialogue, security, energy, tourism, research and innovation as well as investments.

Christodoulides and Ashkenazi discussed, among others, the latest developments in the broader region of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, focusing on the ongoing illegal and destabilizing activities of Turkey, the Middle East issue, the alarming situation in Libya , developments in Syria and other regional issues.

Christodoulides paid a short working visit to Israel, in the framework of which he had a tete-a-tete meeting with the new Foreign Minister of the country, followed by extended talks of delegations of the two Ministries. Due to the measures taken because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the talks took place at the Ben Gurion airport of Tel Aviv, where Christodoulides flew on a helicopter of the Cyprus Air Force.

A press release issued by the Foreign Ministry said that during the talks, the two sides confirmed with satisfaction the excellent level of bilateral relations between Cyprus and Israel, 60 years after they established diplomatic relations, and reaffirmed the commitment of the two counties and their governments to continue and intensify the efforts to further extend and enhance the bilateral cooperation and ties, focusing, among others, on the fields of political dialogue, security, energy, tourism, research and innovation as well as investments.

It is noted that the repercussions of the pandemic in both countries and the broader region were discussed, as well as the cooperation of Cyprus and Israel to address them effectively, while views were exchanged about the secure restart of tourism, as soon as conditions allow this.

Moreover, Christodoulides and Ashkenazi reviewed with satisfaction the progress that has been achieved in concrete areas in the framework of the trilateral cooperation mechanism of Cyprus, Israel and Greece and agreed the next trilateral meeting of the three countries` Foreign Ministers will take place in Cyprus.

The two Ministers also discussed the EU-Israel relations, and agreed about the importance of enhancing and promoting them, recognizing the positive role that Cyprus can play towards this direction.

