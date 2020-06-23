News Local Cyprus to host next trilateral meeting of Cyprus, Israel, Greece

Cyprus to host next trilateral meeting of Cyprus, Israel, Greece

 

 

Cyprus will host the next trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Israel and Greece the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus and Israel, Nicos Christodoulides and Gabi Ashkenazi agreed on Tuesday.

They also reiterated their common commitment of the two countries and their governments to continue and intensify their efforts to further extend and enhance their bilateral cooperation and ties, focusing among others, on the fields of political dialogue, security, energy, tourism, research and innovation as well as investments.

Christodoulides and Ashkenazi discussed, among others, the latest developments in the broader region of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, focusing on the ongoing illegal and destabilizing activities of Turkey, the Middle East issue, the alarming situation in Libya , developments in Syria and other regional issues.


Christodoulides paid a short working visit to Israel, in the framework of which he had a tete-a-tete meeting with the new Foreign Minister of the country, followed by extended talks of delegations of the two Ministries. Due to the measures taken because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the talks took place at the Ben Gurion airport of Tel Aviv, where Christodoulides flew on a helicopter of the Cyprus Air Force.

A press release issued by the Foreign Ministry said that during the talks, the two sides confirmed with satisfaction the excellent level of bilateral relations between Cyprus and Israel, 60 years after they established diplomatic relations, and reaffirmed the commitment of the two counties and their governments to continue and intensify the efforts to further extend and enhance the bilateral cooperation and ties, focusing, among others, on the fields of political dialogue, security, energy, tourism, research and innovation as well as investments.

It is noted that the repercussions of the pandemic in both countries and the broader region were discussed, as well as the cooperation of Cyprus and Israel to address them effectively, while views were exchanged about the secure restart of tourism, as soon as conditions allow this.

As it is stated the latest developments in broader region of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, focusing on the ongoing illegal and destabilizing activities of Turkey, the Middle East issue, the alarming situation in Libya , developments in Syria and other regional issues were also discussed.

Moreover, Christodoulides and Ashkenazi reviewed with satisfaction the progress that has been achieved in concrete areas in the framework of the trilateral cooperation mechanism of Cyprus, Israel and Greece and agreed the next trilateral meeting of the three countries` Foreign Ministers will take place in Cyprus.

The two Ministers also discussed the EU-Israel relations, and agreed about the importance of enhancing and promoting them, recognizing the positive role that Cyprus can play towards this direction.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articlePresident appoints new police chief and deputy
Next articlePubs, restaurants and hotels to reopen as England eases social distancing

Top Stories

Local

Two new Covid-19 cases, total now 990

Josephine Koumettou -
Another two people, of whom one pregnant woman, have tested positive for coronavirus after a total of 1067 tests, the Health Ministry said on...
Read more
Local

Government’s five economic support schemes published

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government's five new, targeted schemes to support employees, businesses and the unemployed for the period June 13 to June 30, 2020 have been...
Read more
World

Trump urges arrests after statue targeted near White House

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  U.S. President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in Congress on Tuesday angrily decried efforts to remove statues and other memorials that activists consider...
Read more
World

One metre or two? How social distancing affects COVID-19 risk

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Britain on Tuesday announced an easing of social distancing rules from July 4, reducing the recommended gap from 2 metres to "1 metre plus"...
Read more
Local

Committee set up for special permits for entry to Republic

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A committee has been set up to examine requests for special permission to enter the Republic of Cyprus from persons who are from countries...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Two new Covid-19 cases, total now 990

Josephine Koumettou -
Another two people, of whom one pregnant woman, have tested positive for coronavirus after a total of 1067 tests, the Health Ministry said on...
Read more
Local

Government’s five economic support schemes published

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government's five new, targeted schemes to support employees, businesses and the unemployed for the period June 13 to June 30, 2020 have been...
Read more
Local

Committee set up for special permits for entry to Republic

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A committee has been set up to examine requests for special permission to enter the Republic of Cyprus from persons who are from countries...
Read more
Local

Hundreds cross in Nicosia as government makes representations to UN on Pyrgos-Limnitis

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus government has made the necessary representations to the United Nations with regard to the policy of the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros