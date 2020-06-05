Cyprus to host IDAHOT 2021, says President’s Adviser

Cyprus will be hosting the IDAHOT Forum in May 2021, President’s Adviser on multiculturalism and diversity Costas Gavrielides said on Thursday.

In an announcement on social media following a remote meeting of the European Governmental LGBTI Focal Points Network organised by the sexual orientation arm of the Council of Europe, Gavrielides explained that the Forum is one of the main events in Europe marking the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia and is expected to be attended by activists from all over Europe together with 35 government delegates.

“An exciting opportunity, aiming to help progress the discussion on LGBTI rights in the continent, post COVID-19, and raise further awareness locally,” he added.

This year, Cyprus saw a significant rise in the annual Rainbow Europe index of the international LGBTI rights organisation ILGA-Europe, rising to 19th place (from 23rd in 2019) among EU countries, and 29th among 49 countries of the Council of Europe.

ILGA-Europe rank countries using a broad range of criteria including equality, family issues, hate speech, legal gender recognition, freedom of expression and asylum rights.