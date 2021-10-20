Cyprus to host European Union of Medical Specialists’ Council

Cyprus will host the autumn 2021 European Union of Medical Specialists` (UEMS) Council, following an initiative taken by CYMA, the Cyprus Medical Association.

A press release by CYMA says that the meeting will take place on 22-23 October in Limassol. The UEMS Council will be hybrid, with the possibility to attend both online and on-site.

The Board, Working Groups, Groupings, and Advisory Board meetings will take place on Friday, October 22. The Council Meeting will take place on Saturday, October 23.

The European Union of Medical Specialists (UEMS) is the oldest medical organisation in Europe as it celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2018.

With a current membership from 40 countries, it is the representative organisation of the National Associations of Medical Specialists in the European Union and its associated countries.

Its structure consists of a Council responsible for and working through 43 Specialist Sections and their European Boards, addressing training in their respective Specialty and incorporating representatives from academia (Societies, Colleges and Universities).

UEMS represents over 1.6 million medical specialists in all the different specialties. It also has strong links and relations with European Institutions (Commission and Parliament), the other independent European Medical Organisations and the European Medical / Scientific Societies.

By its agreed documents, UEMS sets standards for high quality healthcare practice that are transmitted to the Authorities and Institutions of the EU and the National Medical Associations stimulating and encouraging them to implement its recommendations.