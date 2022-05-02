NewsLocalCyprus to get two fire-fighting aircraft from Spain as early as next...

Cyprus to get two fire-fighting aircraft from Spain as early as next week

Cyprus will receive two fire-fighting aircraft from Spain as early as next week to meet anticipated needs in the upcoming summer season, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis told state radio on Monday.

And two fire-fighting helicopters will come from Russia if and when this much-needed purchase gets exempted from the sanctions imposed on Moscow because of its war in Ukraine.

The issue is a top safety one considering the alarming number of fires recorded during the summer in Cyprus, Kadis also said before expressing hope the exemption will be granted.

At the same time, 110 forest fire-fighters will be hired before the end of this week to strengthen the force, he added.

 

By Annie Charalambous
