Cyprus to get EU technical expertise to help it welcome Ukrainian refugees

Cyprus will receive technical expertise from the European Commission to help it welcome people who flee the war in Ukraine.

Cyprus is among nine member states that had filed a request for support and will receive it over the coming months.

The other member states are Belgium, Czechia, France, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, according to Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira.

Ferreira also said on Wednesday: “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

“It is our duty to help those who flee the war and look for safety in the EU. This means giving them access to housing, education, healthcare and jobs. With the Technical Support Instrument, the European Commission supports Member States to make this happen smoothly and quickly”.

The technical expertise is provided under the Technical Support Instrument (TSI), managed by the Commission.

It will help Member States with the absorption of EU funds for reception and integration purposes as well as assist them in implementing the Temporary Protection Directive.