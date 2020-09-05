News Local Cyprus to get €479,070,000 through EU's SURE programme

Cyprus to get €479,070,000 through EU’s SURE programme

Cyprus has been included in the first group of 15 member states to receive €479,070,000 of funds through the programme Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE).

The government had submitted a timely application to the European Commission for the  loan, the Ministry of Finance has said in a statement.

Nicosia submitted eight plans, which were all adopted by the European Commission.

The loan is expected to bring about significant benefits over an average period of 15 years till the expiry of the loan with a lower interest rate.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMainly fine and hot, temperatures to rise to 42 C inland
Next articleCyprus President says Turkey’s intention is to control whole Mediterranean area

Top Stories

World

Greece player tests positive for COVID-19

Annie Charalambous -
A player in Greece's national soccer team has tested positive for COVID-19 and will leave the squad who have been training in Slovenia, the country's...
Read more
Local

EU to reaffirm its support for Greek and Cypriot sovereignty at summit-Michel

Annie Charalambous -
European Union leaders will decide on a "carrot and stick" approach to Turkey when they meet on September 24-25, their chairman said on Friday,...
Read more
Local

Cyprus President says Turkey’s intention is to control whole Mediterranean area

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has denounced Turkey’s aggressiveness saying there is an intention to control the whole Mediterranean area. Talking to AFP on Friday, the...
Read more
Local

Cyprus to get €479,070,000 through EU’s SURE programme

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus has been included in the first group of 15 member states to receive €479,070,000 of funds through the programme Support to mitigate Unemployment...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine and hot, temperatures to rise to 42 C inland

Annie Charalambous -
Saturday will be mainly fine with an orange alert for extremely high temperatures which are set to rise to 42 C inland and 35...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

EU to reaffirm its support for Greek and Cypriot sovereignty at summit-Michel

Annie Charalambous -
European Union leaders will decide on a "carrot and stick" approach to Turkey when they meet on September 24-25, their chairman said on Friday,...
Read more
Local

Cyprus President says Turkey’s intention is to control whole Mediterranean area

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has denounced Turkey’s aggressiveness saying there is an intention to control the whole Mediterranean area. Talking to AFP on Friday, the...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine and hot, temperatures to rise to 42 C inland

Annie Charalambous -
Saturday will be mainly fine with an orange alert for extremely high temperatures which are set to rise to 42 C inland and 35...
Read more
Local

€40,000 state grants to businesses within the walls of Nicosia

Maria Bitar -
Incentives, in the form of government grants, of the order of €700,000 will be offered to entrepreneurs who wish to operate or transfer their...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros