Cyprus will receive additional 100,000 doses of the BioNTech – Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 by June, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has said.

Ioannou, retweeted a tweet by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in which she announced that the delivery of 50 million doses of the vaccine will be accelerated to Q2, starting in April.

“Excellent news,” he wrote, adding that “we have been informed that Cyprus will receive an additional 100,000 doses by June.”

(CNA)