Cyprus to establish a Deputy Ministry of Culture

Cabinet has decided to go ahead with the establishment of a Deputy Ministry of Culture, Deputy Government Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said on Wednesday.

“Following a suggestion by the President of the Republic, the Council of Ministers decided today to establish a Deputy Ministry of Culture and pave the way for the relevant procedures, in order for the Ministry of Education to draft a bill, in consultation, of course, with the Ministry of Finance, to have the necessary cost estimate” Sentonas said in statements at the Presidential Palace.

He also said that deliberations will follow with political parties and social partners, to accelerate the procedure leading to the establishment of the Deputy Ministry of Culture.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
