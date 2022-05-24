Cyprus to draft strategic management plan in case Monkeypox virus spreads

Health Ministry officers on Tuesday will exchange views with epidemiological and pharmaceutical experts as well as state health services key players on how to tackle a possible spread in Cyprus of the alarming Monkeypox virus.

Drafting a strategic management plan is the goal behind the emergency meeting, Philenews also reported on Tuesday.

At the same time, the Health Ministry will be sending out instructions to doctors and hospitals to deal with possible Monkeypox cases by end of day on Tuesday.

Insiders said Cyprus is equipped with antiviral medicine capable of treating the illness caused by Monkeypox. And that this is a mild disease that can be treated.

Health experts, however, seem to be still puzzled over how it spread to countries where it was not endemic.

Cases of Monkeypox acquired in the EU have recently been reported in nine EU Member States: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has already informed that Monkeypox does not spread easily between people.

Human-to-human transmission occurs through close contact with infectious material from skin lesions of an infected person, through respiratory droplets in prolonged face-to-face contact, and through fomites.