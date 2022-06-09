NewsLocalCyprus to be guided by fledgling EU Directive on adequate minimum wages

Cyprus to be guided by fledgling EU Directive on adequate minimum wages

Labour unions and organized social groups now have added legal instruments in their hands in the ongoing pursue for adequate minimum wage legislation to be approved in Cyprus sooner rather than later.

This follows a big step taken by the European Union which managed this week to reach agreement on the Directive on adequate minimum wages.

The new directive does not require Member States to introduce statutory minimum wages, nor does it set a common minimum wage level across the EU.

However, Member States will need to put in place a sound governance framework for setting and updating minimum wages, including clear criteria such as the purchasing power taking into account the cost of living.

As well as the level, distribution and growth rate of wages, along with national productivity. And the use of indicative reference values to guide the assessment of the adequacy of minimum wages.

The Directive also gives indications on possible values that could be used.

By Annie Charalambous
