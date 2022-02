The first stage of the Cyprus Tiger Rally 2022 was completed on Sunday.

The race, organized by the Limassol Auto Club, consists of eight special itineraries divided into two days, which took place in the mountainous and semi-mountainous district of Limassol.

The following photos and videos are from the community of Agios Therapontas:

Last year’s champions of Petrolina Racing Team, Simos Galatariotis and Antonis Ioannou were the big winners of the day.



The second stage is in March.