NewsLocalCyprus third in Europe for prison overcrowding

Cyprus third in Europe for prison overcrowding

According to the annual statistics of the Council of Europe known as SPACE I, Cyprus is in third position among European countries together with France for prison overcrowding.

The relevant report noted that Cyprus has 116 inmates for every 100 available places. The first three countries on 31 January 2020 were Turkey with 127 inmates per 100 available places, Italy (120 inmates per 100 available places) and Belgium (117 inmates per 100 available places).

Some 12.8% of prisoners in Cyprus are over 50 and 2.3% are over 65. The European average is 15.3% and 2.7% respectively. Moreover, 4.5% of inmates in Cyprus are women compared to the 5.6% which is the European average.

By gavriella
Previous articleWarrant for imprisonment cancelled due to delayed service of summons
Next articlePrince Philip dies at age 99

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros