Cyprus third in EU in vaccination with second dose

Cyprus is in the 6th position among the 27 EU member-states regarding the course of vaccination against COVID-19 and specifically regarding the percentage of the population that has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to today’s data of the European Center for Disease Prevention ECDC.

Cyprus is also in the 3rd position regarding the second dose of the vaccine with a percentage of 29.4% behind Malta with 49.7% and Hungary with 44.7%. Greece with 40.4% in the first does is in the 21st position among the 27 and in the 14th position with 22.7% regarding the second dose.