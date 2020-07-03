Eat & Drink Larnaca Cyprus the Psaras

Cyprus the Psaras

Making a neat tavern and insisting on the quality of raw materials, which are caught daily by the owner and his son, the Cyprus fish tavern Psaras has been focusing on fresh fish for 32 years and is located just a few meters from the sea. The shop hall is simple and open-hearted with many windows letting the light flood it. On the menu of the store there are many classic suggestions, but they all have a common denominator, the very good fresh fish, and the quality of which you can see when the refrigerator is opened.

Pervolia, Larnaca, 96374323 or 24425026, Monday to Sunday 12:00-23:00.

 

By Katerina Panayi
Previous articleUK in Category B from August 1
Next articlePosh Lounge

Top Stories

Economy

Household saving rate all time high at 16.9% in the euro area

Josephine Koumettou -
The household saving rate in the euro area increased to 16.9% in the first quarter of 2020, from 12.7% in the fourth quarter of...
Read more
World

France’s Macron picks new prime minister to reinvent presidency

Josephine Koumettou -
President Emmanuel Macron named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France's coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, as his new prime minister...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ rare nocturnal butterfly and endemic beetle (photos)

Josephine Koumettou -
The Department of Forests took to social media to introduce the public to two rare and protected insect species that visitors to Cyprus' forests...
Read more
Local

Limassol: Man arrested for assault, robbery of 68-year-old

Josephine Koumettou -
A 68-year-old woman from Limassol was attacked on Thursday night while walking home by a man who hit her and stole her wallet, the...
Read more
Limassol

Fornetti

Katerina Panayi -
First you smell the bread and then you are impressed by the delicious dough. The Fornetti chain, although new to Cyprus, dates back to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Larnaca

WAGAMAMA

Katerina Panayi -
While the summer menu has already been on our minds with its refreshing cocktails, the international Asian chain has opened its first store in...
Read more
Larnaca

New Spaces: Gastroland Project

Katerina Panayi -
A gastronomic journey to the kitchens of the world promises the new arrival in Larnaca, triggering the owners’ love for quality food and vision...
Read more
Larnaca

Research: The most atmospheric hangout spots

Katerina Panayi -
If you are looking for a good reason to leave home for food or drink, get ready to discover some of the most atmospheric...
Read more
Larnaca

Pizzeria 485° Napoletana

Katerina Panayi -
Its dough is delicious as hot, rustic and its ingredients are wisely calculated … Neapolitan pizza has nothing to do with any other pizza...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros