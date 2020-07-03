Cyprus the Psaras

Making a neat tavern and insisting on the quality of raw materials, which are caught daily by the owner and his son, the Cyprus fish tavern Psaras has been focusing on fresh fish for 32 years and is located just a few meters from the sea. The shop hall is simple and open-hearted with many windows letting the light flood it. On the menu of the store there are many classic suggestions, but they all have a common denominator, the very good fresh fish, and the quality of which you can see when the refrigerator is opened.

Pervolia, Larnaca, 96374323 or 24425026, Monday to Sunday 12:00-23:00.