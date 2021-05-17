NewsLocalCyprus, the best alternative for studies

Cyprus, the best alternative for studies

Brexit has changed facts for Higher Education in Cyprus as well. The reason is that graduates of English-speaking private school, who are currently around 500 and who were thinking of going to the United Kingdom for studies are finally faced with new facts and are forced to make second thoughts.

The reason is that following Brexit, university fees have increase, they have no access to the student loan, they need visas, and of course there is also the uncertainty due to the pandemic.

Another option is the Netherlands where fees are relatively low, however, the cost of living is as expensive as in Britain

So, taking into consideration all the above, as well as the improved level of the quality of Cypriot Universities and the overall student experience offered by Cyprus, the island is offering the best alternative for studies.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleCommunication during the pandemic in Cyprus: What can we learn and how to move forward?
Next articleA percentage of students pass exams by cheating

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros