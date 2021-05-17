Cyprus, the best alternative for studies

Brexit has changed facts for Higher Education in Cyprus as well. The reason is that graduates of English-speaking private school, who are currently around 500 and who were thinking of going to the United Kingdom for studies are finally faced with new facts and are forced to make second thoughts.

The reason is that following Brexit, university fees have increase, they have no access to the student loan, they need visas, and of course there is also the uncertainty due to the pandemic.

Another option is the Netherlands where fees are relatively low, however, the cost of living is as expensive as in Britain

So, taking into consideration all the above, as well as the improved level of the quality of Cypriot Universities and the overall student experience offered by Cyprus, the island is offering the best alternative for studies.