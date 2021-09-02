Cyprus takes part in Bright Star 2021 multinational drill

Cyprus is participating in the multinational military drill «Bright Star 2021» that takes place in Egypt between 2-17 September with the participation of 21 countries.

Also participating is Greece with air, sea and land forces.

Bright Star is a series of military training exercises hosted in Egypt in cooperation with the US every two years. It was last held in 2018, as the training was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19.

During the last drill, the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Britain, Jordan and Italy also took part as well as another 16 countries as observers.