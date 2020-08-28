News Local Cyprus' Surveillance Report on COVID-19 shows a downward trend

Cyprus’ Surveillance Report on COVID-19 shows a downward trend

As of August 25th, a total of 1.442 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths have been reported in the Republic of Cyprus, according to the National Surveillance Report issued Friday by Cyprus’ Ministry of Health.

According to data, the epidemic trend is downward.

The effective reproductive number for all cases recorded in Cyprus between 18-24 August was 0.78 and for only locally acquired cases 0.46.

Among these cases, 14.1% are health-care workers, 2.9% physicians, 7% nurses, 0.7% other health occupations and 3.5% auxiliary staff.

The median age of cases is 39 years of which 51.4% are male and 48.6% are female.

Overall, of 1.276 cases for which the place of exposure was known, locally acquired infections, index cases and close-contacts of confirmed cases, were 947 (74.2%) – of these 6% were related to a health-care facility – Paphos General Hospital, and 13.5% were reported in Aradippou municipality.

Since July 1st, of 444 cases reported, 34% were imported, 61% were locally-acquired, and 5% were unknown.

In total, 14.1% of cases received hospital care, and six (3%) are still hospitalised either for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms or for pre-existing conditions.

The median age of all hospitalised patients is 62 years and 63.6% are males. There was one patient in intensive care unit.

Among cases alive, 1,139 (80.5%) cases have recovered, without symptoms and with two negative tests following their diagnosis or released 21 days after diagnosis.

A total of 285,300 tests have been performed as of August 25th – 32,572.2 per 100,000 population.

The median time between symptoms onset and date of sampling was 3 days.

Among all cases, 476 (33%) were reported in Nicosia district, 372 (25.8%) in Larnaca, 256 (17.8%) in Limassol, 183 (12,7%) in Paphos, 74 (5.1%) in Famagusta, and 81 (5.6%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

Notably, 176 cases (12.2%) were reported in Aradippou, a municipality in Larnaca district.

Since July 1st (included), of 444 cases reported, 34% were imported, 61% were locally-acquired and 5% are unknown.

As of August 25th, 27 deaths were reported in Cyprus – Case Fatality Rate – CFR: 1.9%.

The mortality rate for COVID-19 is 3.1 per 100,000 population.

Twenty deaths (74%) occurred in men and seven (26%) in women; the median age of all deaths was 76 years (IQR: 66-79 years).

Ten deaths were reported among residents in Larnaca, eight in Paphos, four in Nicosia, three in Famagusta, and two in Limassol.

For 20 deaths, COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death (COVID-19 CFR: 1.4%).

Overall, 33 cases – 16.3% of all hospitalized patients – have been admitted to ICU4, and currently there is one case in ICU as of August 25th.

A total of 28 ICU patients – 84.8% of all ICU patients – have been intubated and currently there is one patient intubated.

As of August 25th, in Cyprus the reporting rate was 164.6 cases per 100,000 population, the mortality rate was 3.1 deaths per 100,000 population and the CFR was 1.9%.

By Maria Bitar
