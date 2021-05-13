Cyprus surpasses 400,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of people vaccinated in Cyprus has surpassed 400 thousand by 12th May with young people in their twenties now entering the programme.

A total of 41.3% have already been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine by May 12 (305,274 people) while 12.8% have completed their vaccination regimen (94,730 people). According to the data and with the total number of vaccinations administered in Cyprus reaching 400,004, Cyprus, according to the website OurWorldInData, ranks 4th among the EU member states, in terms of the administration of doses per 100 inhabitants.

At the epicentre of vaccinations are young people aged 20-29 who are very interested to be inoculated, an element which shows that they appreciate that only through vaccination life will return to normal, the Health Ministry said. For this reason, the Ministry is providing a list of answers to questions young people have asked.

It notes that so far, there have been no studies to show that alcohol affects or causes any side effects after an individual has been vaccinated. There is also no data to indicate that the consumption of the recommended weekly limit will affect the vaccine’s effectiveness.

There is also no contraindication in consuming caffeine after vaccination.

The Ministry also said that depending on how individuals feel, they can continue with their normal activities once vaccinated.

However, it is recommended that intense physical activity is avoided in the first days after vaccination.

It further does not recommend isolation at home after vaccination, except for reasons of rest or side effects such as fatigue, headache, etc.

Individuals who have been vaccinated can continue with their normal activities, adhering to protective measures and health protocols against COVID-19. The Ministry recommends resting and avoiding using machinery or driving if one feels unwell or very tired.

The Ministry underlines that there are no recommendations to avoid specific foods after being vaccinated and there are no reports of vaccine interactions with common painkillers, such as paracetamol, and their use is not contraindicated.

To re-schedule an appointment, individuals can call 1474, providing information on the appointment and reasons for cancellation as well as possible dates for rescheduling or send an email [email protected], providing all information.

The Ministry underlines that all vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 are safe and based on the latest data, the benefits outweigh dangers. They undergo rigorous testing and clinical trials to ensure that they meet internationally agreed safety and efficacy reporting standards. Competent regulators are constantly monitoring the use of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that they remain safe for use.

Like all vaccines, the COVID-19 jabs can cause side effects although not everyone can experience these. Side effects are mostly mild to moderate and short-lived. The most common side effects are redness and pain on the site of the injection, fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, nausea, diarrhoea and swelling. More information is provided in the product characteristics and these are available at the European Medicine Agency website.

After vaccination, since the pandemic continues, everyone should take all necessary measures to avert the spread of the virus and deaths, the Ministry said and is advising individuals to maintain social distance measures, remain home if necessary and follow all measures which are effective in keeping everyone safe (use of mask, regular washing of hands and area where we live and work).

“We should support and encourage vaccination to increase the population’s coverage”, the ministry said, noting that the soonest the largest percentage of the population is vaccinated, “the sooner we will have achieved immunity within the community and gradually return to our normal lives”.

The Ministry underlines that COVID-19 vaccines should not be given to people who are hypersensitive to the active substance or to any of the excipients in the vaccine.

Individuals who have had a severe allergic reaction or have trouble breathing after being administered any other vaccine or medicine, or who have had the COVID-19 vaccine, should contact their personal doctor before receiving the vaccine.

The ministry also said that there are no special recommendations whether the use of solarium is allowed after being vaccinated.

The Vaccination Portal will open for appointments on May 14-16 as follows:

22-24, Friday, 14 May, 7:30 am until 5:30 in the afternoon.

50-55 Saturday, 15 May, 7:30am until 5:30 in the afternoon.

56-58 Sunday, 16 May, 7:30 am until 5:30 in the afternoon