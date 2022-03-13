Cyprus supports UNSG proposal for an evolutionary upgraded UN High-Level Advisory Board

Cyprus welcomes the idea of a High-Level Advisory Board to identify global public goods and ways to improve global governance where that is most needed, Polly Ioannou, Deputy Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations, has said at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly on Cluster V of the informal thematic consultations on “Our Common Agenda”.

According to an announcement, Ioannou’s remarks were made on Thursday, 10th of March. “Cyprus welcomes the SG’s vision to work towards a UN 2.0 around increased effectiveness, less bureaucracy and results-oriented action. We agree that the organization needs to adapt its capabilities to 21st century challenges but we stress that many of the challenges of the 20th century are still with us and we should not relegate our focus on them”.

The Summit of the Future will be a good opportunity for the most existential challenges to converge with our commitment to tackle them, combined with an elaboration on how we intend to do that, she said.

“It is within the context of aligning our capabilities with our objectives that we approach the functioning of the UN’s principal organs. We consider that there is room for improvement in each principal organ and that the separate reform processes that each one is undergoing should deliver more than it currently is, based purely on the criterion of improving their effectiveness, the quality of their outcomes, and the implementation of these outcomes to the tangible benefit of people on the ground,” she added.

We agree that we need to make better use of the UN’s power as a convener but we need to be cognizant of its effect on our ability to act, she noted. The UN, Ioannou said, must stay focused primarily on its own ability to deliver and to gather targeted actors who can contribute to this end. Priority should be given to actors with unique expertise and knowledge of local circumstances. The choice of such actors and the manner of consulting with them, especially at the subnational level, should be done prudently and in full respect of the Charter and international law, she added.

(CNA)