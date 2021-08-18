Cyprus supplies near 4,000 electricity MWhs to Turkish occupied areas

The Republic of Cyprus has supplied with approximately 4000 electricity MWhs the Turkish occupied areas of the island from August 12 to August 18, upon request.

Deputy spokesperson of Cyprus Distribution System Operation, Rogiros Tapakis, told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that even though the request for electricity supply concerned the period from August 12 to August 17, the other side asked for an extension of the supply until August 18 at noon.

He noted that at midday today the gradual interruption of the power supply began, noting that approximately 4,000 electricity MWhs were delivered.

Tapakis said that this amount of electricity will be returned to the Republic of Cyprus at a later stage, and in particular during September and October “when we can make better use of it in our system along with the Electricity Authority of Cyprus production.”

Moreover, Tapakis noted that if there is a problem with the system then “we can ask them to provide us with electricity without any planning beforehand.”

He said that arrangements for the supply of electric power between the two sides are made in the framework of the implementation of Confidence Building Measures (CBMs).

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.