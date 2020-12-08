Cyprus students do well in Mathematics and Science Study TIMSS2019

The results of the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study 2019 for the educational system and Cyprus have been very good.

According to this year’s results, Cyprus is constantly improving.

Regarding mathematics of elementary school students Cyprus scored 532 much higher than the average (500) and was in the 18th position. Regarding Physics, Cyprus scored 511.

Regarding gymnasium students, Cyprus scored 501 in mathematics and was in the 17th position and 484 in Physics, which is below average.

(philenews)