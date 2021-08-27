Cyprus strongly condemns bloody terrorist attacks at Kabul Airport

NewsLocalCyprus strongly condemns bloody terrorist attacks at Kabul Airport

A screen grab shows people carrying an injured person to a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. REUTERS TV/1TV/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. AFGHANISTAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN AFGHANISTAN

Cyprus has condemned in the strongest terms Thursday’s bloody terrorist attacks at Kabul Airport.

The Cypriot Foreign Ministry said in a post on its Twitter account: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous terrorist attacks at Kabul Airport, that caused numerous casualties among innocent civilians and those trying to help them.”

It also said: “At this extremely difficult time our thoughts are with all affected. Condolences to families of victims.”

The blasts killed at least 13 American troops and scores of civilians.

By Annie Charalambous
