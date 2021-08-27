Cyprus strongly condemns bloody terrorist attacks at Kabul Airport

Cyprus has condemned in the strongest terms Thursday’s bloody terrorist attacks at Kabul Airport.

The Cypriot Foreign Ministry said in a post on its Twitter account: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous terrorist attacks at Kabul Airport, that caused numerous casualties among innocent civilians and those trying to help them.”

It also said: “At this extremely difficult time our thoughts are with all affected. Condolences to families of victims.”

The blasts killed at least 13 American troops and scores of civilians.