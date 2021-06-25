Cyprus still on the UK’s amber coronavirus travel list

Cyprus remains on the UK’s amber coronavirus travel list even though 14 destinations have been added to the green list – including top European destinations for Britons such as Malta, Balearic Islands and Madeira.

The changes were announced late on Thursday and will come into effect at 4am on June 30, with the next ones to the system likely to be on July 15.

Travellers from an amber country have to quarantine at home for 10 days. They have to take a pre-departure test and two PCR tests when back, on days two and eight.

Going on holiday abroad now depends on which list your destination falls under – with categories forming a “traffic light” system of green, amber and red.

Countries are categorised as “amber” or “red” depending on vaccination rates, infection rates, the prevalence of variants of concern and the capacity to sequence genomes.