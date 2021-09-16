Cyprus still in red zone of ECDC’s epidemiological map

Cyprus continues to be classified as part of the “red zone” of countries in the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) weekly map which captures the spread of COVID-19 in the EU and is published every Thursday on the agency’s website.

Red zone areas are defined as the areas where the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate ranges from 75 to 200 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is more than 200 but less than 500 (when the cumulative rate exceeds 500 the area enters the “deep red” zone).

For another week, Greece, Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Croatia, Slovenia and Ireland remain in the “red zone”. Latvia and Luxembourg (which where in the “orange” category last week) as well as Romania (part of which was in the orange and part in the “green” zone last week) are also added to the “red zone” of countries.

On the other hand, the epidemiological situation has improved in France, Spain and Italy, where some areas moved from the red to the orange category, as well as in Portugal and Iceland.

Areas in Denmark also joined the “green”, i.e. secure, zone. Areas in western Greece also changed from “deep red” to “red”, while Flanders in Belgium was downgraded to the “orange” category.

The situation has worsened in Germany where a majority of eastern areas changed from orange to red, as well as in Slovakia where areas of the country formerly in the green category changed to orange.

Poland, Czech Republic and Hungary remain in the green zone.

ECDC publishes relevant maps and data every Thursday, in support of the Council recommendation on a coordinated approach to the restriction of free movement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The maps are based on data reported by the Member States to the European Surveillance System (TESSy) by midnight on Tuesday.