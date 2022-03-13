Cyprus stands by the people of Ukraine, House President says

Cyprus House President, Annita Demetriou, has said that Cyprus stands by the people of Ukraine, noting that the Russian invasion continues to create chaos, spreading suffering and despair.

Addressing the annual memorial service for the EOKA anti-colonial struggle hero, Evagoras Pallikarides, in Paphos, Demetriou said that the images of war bring back painful memories for Cyprus and this is why the country, in line with the EU decisions, stands by the tormented people of Ukraine, firmly abiding by the international law, the respect to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states, but also the fundamental European principles and values.

Demetriou wished for freedom and peace to prevail everywhere in the world, adding that united we aim at getting rid of the Turkish occupation of Cyprus, reuniting the country and making it a place of peace, security, democracy and prosperity for all its legal citizens.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(CNA)