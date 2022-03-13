NewsLocalCyprus stands by the people of Ukraine, House President says

Cyprus stands by the people of Ukraine, House President says

Churchservice
Churchservice

Cyprus House President, Annita Demetriou, has said that Cyprus stands by the people of Ukraine, noting that  the Russian invasion continues to create chaos, spreading suffering and despair.

Addressing the annual memorial service for the EOKA anti-colonial struggle hero, Evagoras Pallikarides, in Paphos, Demetriou said that the images of war bring back painful memories for Cyprus and this is why the country, in line with the EU decisions, stands by the tormented people of Ukraine, firmly abiding by the international law, the respect to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states, but also the fundamental European principles and values.

Demetriou wished for freedom and peace to prevail everywhere in the world, adding that united we aim at getting rid of the Turkish occupation of Cyprus, reuniting the country and making it a place of peace, security, democracy and prosperity for all its legal citizens.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 14 March
Next article32-year-old in custody for killing dog

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros