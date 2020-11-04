Cyprus Speaker – Greek Ambassador discuss bilateral parliamentary cooperation

Feasible ways of continuing the close cooperation between Cyprus` House of Representatives and the Hellenic Parliament amidst restrictive measures to contain the pandemic, as well as the Cyprus problem and Greek – Turkish relations were discussed during a meeting, on Wednesday between Speaker of the Cyprus Parliament Adamos Adamou and Greece`s Ambassador in Nicosia Theocharis Lalakos, at the House of Representatives.

During the meeting, Lalakos congratulated Adamou on his election to the office of President of the House of Representatives. The two men then reconfirmed the close ties between Cyprus and Greece, a parliament press release says.

They then discussed “feasible ways of continuing the excellent and close cooperation between the House of Representatives and the Hellenic Parliament, in light of the restrictive measures to contain the pandemic,” it adds.

During the meeting view were exchanged on developments in the Cyprus problem and Greek – Turkish relations, the press release concludes.

(CNA)