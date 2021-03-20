Insider Economy Cyprus’ Sovereign Ratings affirmed by Capital Intelligence Ratings

Cyprus’ Sovereign Ratings affirmed by Capital Intelligence Ratings

12164353 - businessman hand drawing business graph

Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) announced Friday that it has affirmed the Republic of Cyprus’ Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) at ‘BB+’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, the Outlook for the ratings was affirmed as Stable.

According to a press release by CI Ratings, ratings and outlook reflect CI’s expectation that the economy will recover in the second half of 2021 and that the economic and fiscal disruption caused by the pandemic will dissipate over the forecast horizon.

The ratings are underpinned by the benefits Cyprus enjoys as a member of the eurozone, including access to crisis funding mechanisms and a supportive monetary policy. The ratings are also supported by generally sound macroeconomic management and proactive public debt management, with the government securing its financing needs through uninterrupted access to capital markets while building an emergency cash buffer to counter short-term shocks.

Economic performance weakened in 2020, with real output contracting by 5.1% (less than CI’s previously projected 7.4%). This contraction, the press release says, was driven by a sharp decrease of 17.4% (in real terms) in exports of goods and services.

In addition, private consumption declined by 3.9%. However, the adverse impact of Covid-19 on domestic demand was cushioned by the authorities’ targeted support measures, with the government final consumption increasing by 13.0%. In common with other eurozone member states, inflationary pressures were depressed last year while the average unemployment rate increased to 7.6% from 7.1% in 2019.

Despite the ongoing second wave of the pandemic and its protracted adverse impact in the first half of 2021, the short- to medium-term outlook remains broadly favourable. The economy is expected to grow by 4% in 2021 and 3.3% in 2022, underpinned by recovering private consumption, the continued rollout of vaccinations, and higher investment supported by access to financing from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

Net exports are expected to pick up slightly, based on the expected growth in information technology and business services. Conversely, the trade and leisure related activities outlook remains uncertain given that performance is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels over the forecast horizon and hinges on the further easing of travel restrictions and the pace of vaccinations in tourism source markets. The government recently announced that vaccinated tourists from the UK, Russia and Israel would be allowed into Cyprus; this is likely to contribute to a slight recovery in 2021.

Risks to the outlook remain pronounced due not only to pandemic-related uncertainties but also to the possibility of weaker-than-expected private consumption after the expiry of the loan repayment moratorium in June 2021. In addition, the banking sector remains relatively weak and the eurozone may recover more slowly than currently envisaged.

CNA

By george
Previous article30-year-old man treated in Athens ICU after cobra bite
Next articleForests in Cyprus host and protect 80% of biodiversity

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

EAC ready to cross the threshold of the new energy era

gavriella -
The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) is ready to cross the threshold of the new energy era, marked by the arrival of natural gas...
Read more
Economy

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus down 95.2% in February due to the pandemic

gavriella -
Tourist arrivals in Cyprus plunged by 95.2% in February, as a result of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic in Cyprus and abroad. According to...
Read more
Economy

Residents of Cyprus travelling abroad, down 92.7% in February

gavriella -
A total of 8,918 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in February 2021, compared to 121,354 in the corresponding month last year,...
Read more
Economy

Job vacancies in Cyprus record annual increase 6.8% in Q4 2020

gavriella -
ob vacancies in Cyprus recorded an annual increase by 6.8% in the 4th quarter of 2020, with the largest increases being recorded in Manufacturing...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros