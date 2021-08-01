Cyprus sizzles in heatwave, 43 today with amber warning in place

NewsLocalCyprus sizzles in heatwave, 43 today with amber warning in place

A Met Office amber alert is in place for extremely hot conditions, as temperatures will soar to 43 degrees Celsius inland and 34 on the highest peaks.

The alert has been in place since 0100 this morning (Sunday), on the first day of August and will run through to 1700 this afternoon, as a protracted heatwave continues to grip Cyprus.

Clear skies throughout today, with light variable winds force three, turning southwesterly to northwesterly light to moderate in the afternoon, force three, over slight seas.

A forecast of 43 inland, 35 in western and southwestern coastal regions, 37 on the rest of the coastal areas and 34 on the highest peaks.

Low cloud and thin mist this evening, with southwesterly to northwesterly winds and locally light variable, force three and force three to four in certain areas, over calm to slight seas.

27 inland, 23 in southwestern coastal regions, 25 on the rest of the coasts and 21 on the highest peaks.

Similar conditions tomorrow, with temperatures remaining well above the seasonal average, while Tuesday and Wednesday will see a further rise in temperatures.

