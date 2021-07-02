NewsLocalCyprus sixth among EU members regarding speed of vaccinations

Cyprus sixth among EU members regarding speed of vaccinations

According to a briefing document of the EU Presidency to COREPER, Cyprus has so far administered 446,320 first doses of the vaccines against COVID and has 327,147 fully vaccinated citizens.

It is noted that Cyprus is vaccinating at a pace of 105.9 per 100 people of the population over 18 and of 85.6 per 100 people of the overall population and is in the sixth position among the EU member states.

According to the same document, by 4 July, the EU is expected to have received 482 million doses. From these, Cyprus has received 1,164,050 and Greece 11,184,350.

By gavriella
Previous articleCat supposedly predicts result of Switzerland v Spain UEFA Euro 2020 match
Next articleMedian age of COVID-19 cases in Cyprus is 23 years

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros