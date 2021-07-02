Cyprus sixth among EU members regarding speed of vaccinations

According to a briefing document of the EU Presidency to COREPER, Cyprus has so far administered 446,320 first doses of the vaccines against COVID and has 327,147 fully vaccinated citizens.

It is noted that Cyprus is vaccinating at a pace of 105.9 per 100 people of the population over 18 and of 85.6 per 100 people of the overall population and is in the sixth position among the EU member states.

According to the same document, by 4 July, the EU is expected to have received 482 million doses. From these, Cyprus has received 1,164,050 and Greece 11,184,350.