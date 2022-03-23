Whats OnConcerts"Cyprus Singing Tree of Peace" at Ledra Palace on March 26

“Cyprus Singing Tree of Peace” at Ledra Palace on March 26

The Cyprus Singing Tree of Peace lead design team and collaborating organizations would like to invite anyone currently in Cyprus, to join them on March 26  to contribute with your own messages of peace and creative elements, on the large singing tree mural that will be mounted on the wall of the Ledra Palace hotel, in Nicosia buffer zone.

What’s the process? Participants will be able to select from multiple stencils that are part of the mural and fill in them with colour and messages for peace. Completed drawings will be glued to the final mural and become a permanent contribution to the project!

Come yourself and bring your friends on Saturday 26th! Colouring materials and stencils will be provided.

For more information, please message Visual Voices on Facebook

When Wednesday, March 26 from 12 pm till 3 pm
Where Ledra Palace Buffer Zone
By Lisa Liberti
