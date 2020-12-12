Cyprus signs Berlin Declaration on Value-based Digital Government

Cyprus has signed the Berlin Declaration on Digital Society and Value-based Digital Government which sets out common guidelines governing digital transformation in Europe.

This is what Deputy Minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos said, adding that the declaration was signed during a virtual conference earlier this week.

The aim is to achieve the joint goal for an open, democratic and inclusive society and a fair and competitive economy.

Kokkinos also said the signing of the declaration highlights the human-centric nature of digital transformation and represents a compass on Cyprus’ next steps in full alignment with the EU’s digital aspirations.

“Despite difficulties, Cyprus has made great and bold steps in digital governance. Digital transition is the key to a prosperous society and a basic pillar of the new growth model we aspire to build for the Cypriot economy,” he said.

“This model aims to safeguard both the economy’s dynamism, resilience and sustainability. We are investing on an advanced, safe and ethical digital infrastructure but mainly on empowering our citizens so they would be able to fully utilize the immense capabilities offered by new technologies both locally and on a European level,” he added.

(CNA)