Insider Economy Cyprus Shipping Chamber joins forces with global business network MACN

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber and the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), signed recently a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC),  with the aim to collaborate on the eradication of corruption in the maritime sector and to safeguard a fair and sustainable maritime operating environment.

A press release by the CSC says that the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), was established in 2011, by a small group of maritime companies committed to fighting corruption.

It adds that the network has grown to include over 130 members globally, representing the entire maritime industry value chain. MACN promotes best practice in the maritime industry for tackling bribes, facilitation payments and other forms of corruption.

“The Shipping Chamber, the association of the Shipping Industry in Cyprus, is extremely proud for becoming a “MACN Partner” and states its commitment to support and promote the work of MACN within the Cyprus Shipping Industry. As a “MACN Partner”, it aims to actively participate in its work and activities, to further enhance a culture of integrity within the global maritime community” the press release says.

(CNA)

