Cyprus sets age restrictions for AstraZeneca jab, urges those under 50 to avoid it

Cyprus has set age restrictions for the AstraZeneca vaccine with health authorities recommending that those under 50 should receive mRNA coronavirus vaccines – that is, Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna.

Cyprus had previously no age restrictions for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which it has been using since January.

The change follows reports of the death of a British woman administered the shot earlier this month in coastal Paphos.

The health ministry said on Wednesday it had referred the case to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

European drug regulators said last month there was a possible link between the vaccine and a very small number of cases of rare blood clots.

The Ministry also said that individuals who have already taken a single-dose of the Astrazeneca jab should receive their second dose, provided there were no serious side effects like thrombosis or thrombocytopenia.

This is the “unanimous view” of scientific advisors, the Ministry also said.

Authorities had previously defended their decision not to impose age restrictions on the vaccine by saying people were offered a selection of shots and that they were following EMA guidelines.

But Nicosia had ordered considerably more AstraZeneca vaccines.

And it had also made the AstraZeneca vaccine the only option available at private practitioners.

About 40% of Cyprus’s population has taken the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 17% has had both doses.