Cyprus sends 280 samples to ECDC regarding mutation of COVID-19 virus

Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou said that Cyprus has sent 280 samples which have tested positive to COVID-19, to the ECDC for specialized tests to find or not mutant strains of COVID-19. According to the Minister, results are expected by Monday.

As he said this is something that is of great concern. So far no South African mutant strain of the virus has been detected in Cyprus.

The Minister also expressed concern about the increased number of confirmed cases in Limassol compared to the other districts and called on the residents of Limassol to undergo rapid tests so that any clusters will be found and put under control.

He added that the country’s police is to have tests en masse in order to control the virus. He added that according to the ECDC report, Cyprus is first in number of tests, followed by Denmark.

Regarding epidemiological data, he said that so far things are good, with the average of positive cases being below 0.5%, when in Greece, for example is 3%.

