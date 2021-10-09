Cyprus Security and Defence Academy organises Conference on Climate Change and Security

Cyprus Security and Defence Academy of the Defence Ministry in cooperation with European Security and Defence College and the support of the Cyprus Institute and the Cyprus Academy of Public Administration organises a Conference on Climate Change and Security between 11-12 October.

The Conference will take place at Zenon Coordination Center in Larnaka.

A press release by the Defence Ministry says that the Conference takes place in the framework of Cyprus` initiative on climate change in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. Cyprus will host the 2nd International Conference on climate change 13-14 October in Pafos.

Defence Minister Charalampos Petrides, Executive Head of EDA, European Defence Agency Jiří Šedivý, Permanent Secretary of Foreign Ministry Kornelios Korneliou and Head of the Representation of the European Commission Myrto Zambarta will deliver speeches at the Conference.

The Conference will be attended by 20 plus Ambassadors and Members of the Diplomatic Corps in Cyprus and more than 50 participants from 17 countries and institutions.

Issues such as awareness on the effects of the climate crisis on security sector will be debated in the Conference, offering participants a broad knowledge on the matter.

They will also have the chance to attend the 2nd International Conference in Cyprus, which will be opened by Cyprus President and will feature famous keynote speakers of international calibre.