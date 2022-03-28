Cyprus secures three medals in the ‘Athens Junior European Cup 2022», of the International Judo Federation

Cyprus won one silver and two bronze medals in the «Athens Junior European Cup 2022», of the International Judo Federation.

The Cyprus Sports Organisation, in a press release, congratulated Judo athletes Petros Christodoulides, Georgios Balarjisvili and Zanet Michalidou for their medals.

Christodoulides won the silver in the Men`s-60 kg category after beating Kazakhstan’s Nurkanat Serikbayev while Balarjisvili secured the bronze in the Men`s- 66kg and Michailidou also scored the bronze medal in the women`s -78kg category.

Athletes Kypros Andreou took the 7th place at the men`s 73 kgs category and Odysseas Giorgakis ranked 9th at 81 kg.

The CSO said the athletes are taking part in the Talent Scheme of the organisation.

This shows the correct planning of the organisation, it said, adding that the athletes’ successes prove that Cyprus Judo is on the rise and it promotes Cyprus and sports.

It also congratulated the trainers and their athletes as well as their families for their support and sacrifices.

(CNA)