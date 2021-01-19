News Local Cyprus secures another 565,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines

Cyprus secures another 565,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines

Through additional procedures of the European Commission, Cyprus secured another 565,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, increasing the number of orders from the specific company to 957,000. With these quantities Cyprus has more than 3 million doses.

According to initial indications, Cyprus is expected to receive sufficient quantities of vaccines to cover approximately 120,000 by the end of March and another 450,000 people by the end of June.

Provided that vaccines that are being examined are approved and on the basis of the plans, the target is to cover the entire population by the end of September 2021.



By gavriella
